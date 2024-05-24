1 year for $1
10 years for $100
A Word from Daniel Negari — Ceo.xyz
Coming Soon
10th Anniversary Press Releases
This is the story of .xyz—a story about pushing limits and resetting the internet.
.xyz Case Studies
Individuals, businesses, and brands in over 230 countries and territories have established their websites on .xyz.
.xyz Testimonials
“.xyz is for us the new .com, for a new generation trying to have a more meaningful relationship with technology.”
.xyz 10th Anniversary Press Kit
Brand voice & anniversary messaging, graphics, audience guides, and more!
XYZ Registry Portfolio
XYZ is the next generation technology company building global access to fresh domain name options.
.xyz 10th Anniversary Flyer
~1% of the internet, 230+ countries & territories, #1 new gTLD in usage
Register your .xyz at our featured partners
“We chose .xyz because it felt modern and creative. We also wanted our web presence to feel youthful and contemporary, and we felt .xyz embodied that vibe!”
1 year of .xyz for $1
10 years of .xyz for $100
“When people see .xyz, it’s an immediate clue that you’re doing something cutting edge, not just technically but culturally.”
1 year of .xyz for $1
“XYZ domains are quickly becoming synonymous with Web3 branding and culture.”
- 1198.cn
- 35.com
- Atak Domain
- Bizcn.com
- CDmon
- CPS-Datensysteme
- ChengduFly
- China Source
- ConnectReseller
- DDDTechnology
- DiaMatrix
- DomainCostClub
- DotnameKorea
- Eranet
- FoShanYiDong
- Galcomm
- Gandi
- Gname
- GuoXuWang
- HongKongJuming
- Hoster.by
- Hostinger
- HuYi
- IDWebHost
- Inleed
- Isimtescil
- Meicheng
- NaWang
- Natro
- Netim
- NicNames
- Nicenic
- OVH
- OnlineNic
- OpenProvider
- PA Viet Nam
- Realtime Register
- Sav.com
- Shin Domain
- Turkticaret
- Upperlink
- VentraIP
- Wedos
- XDomain
- XinNet
- Zhengzhou Century Connect
- ZhongWan
- ename
- iNet